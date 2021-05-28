Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $472.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.91 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.