Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $155.88. 52,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

