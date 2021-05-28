Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,975 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,975 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. 342,441 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.