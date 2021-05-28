Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 37,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

