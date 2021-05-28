Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,977. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

