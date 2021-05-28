MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0018 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $334,420.11 and $75.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.68 or 0.06913696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $683.85 or 0.01895978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00486868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00191501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.76 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00471905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00439849 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

