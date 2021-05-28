Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

