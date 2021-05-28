FIO Protocol Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $5.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001899 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 760,794,003 coins and its circulating supply is 238,874,411 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

