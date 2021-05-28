Zynecoin (ZYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,516.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $119,516.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.