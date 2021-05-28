Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216 in the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,695. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

