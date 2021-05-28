Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. 3,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

