Park Capital Group Acquires Shares of 8,867 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Park Capital Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,867 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 7.2% of Park Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $98.42. 38,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

