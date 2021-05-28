Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

