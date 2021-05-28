Friedenthal Financial Sells 656 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.04. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $166.68.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.