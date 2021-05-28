P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires New Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RSVA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.