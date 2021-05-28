P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. EMCORE comprises about 2.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 1.30% of EMCORE worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.35.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMKR. Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

