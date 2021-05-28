Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.50

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 133213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.75 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.48 million and a P/E ratio of -36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 750,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

