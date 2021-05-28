Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.41

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 3466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.