Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.41

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 3466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.