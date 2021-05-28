Credit Suisse Group Boosts HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target to $47.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

HHR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

