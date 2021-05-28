Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.86 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $978.48 or 0.02700687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009696 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,116 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

