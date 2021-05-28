DREP [old] Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

