Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Increases By 160.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the April 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGII stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. 733,060,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,967,578. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Green Globe, Ltd. owns rights to the Green Globe brand for the independent certification of sustainable travel, tourism, and related green businesses. The company was formerly known as GTREX, Inc Green Globe International, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Murrieta, California.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.