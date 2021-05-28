MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

MTUAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

