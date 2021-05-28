dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

DRRKF stock remained flat at $$610.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.82. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $453.00 and a twelve month high of $610.79.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

