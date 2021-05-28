Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $82.52. Approximately 4,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 273,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

