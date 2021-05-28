MEMBERS Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MTC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,032,000.

VBK traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,137. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

