P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 150,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises about 7.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,674. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

