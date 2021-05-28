Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 237.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

