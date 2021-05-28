Insider Buying: Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.01 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,025.00 ($25,017.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

