Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.11. 5,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.