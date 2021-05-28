Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 14,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

