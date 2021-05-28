Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

