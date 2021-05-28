Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

HCSG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.