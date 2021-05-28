Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 285,526 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 197.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.