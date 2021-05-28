PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.63. 105,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

