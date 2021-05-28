PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of PulteGroup worth $43,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 64,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,432. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

