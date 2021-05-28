759,500 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 759,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,936,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.