Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $464.37 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

