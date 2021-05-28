Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

