Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $10,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KVSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,423. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

