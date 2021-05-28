Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,315,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

ASAXU remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.