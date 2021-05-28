Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $35.31 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.36. 27,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,302. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

