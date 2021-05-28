Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. 10,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

