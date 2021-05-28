Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $925,000 Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MACQU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000.

MACQU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 2,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,864. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

