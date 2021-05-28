MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

