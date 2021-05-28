Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 410,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $888,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

