MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,703 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

