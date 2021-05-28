MAI Capital Management Buys 3,710 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.