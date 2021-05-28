Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

