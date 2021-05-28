1,177 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

